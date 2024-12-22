































































































Generated by BeSoccer





The meeting Valencia – Deportivo Alavés of LaLiga EA Sports, which takes place in Mestalla at 2:00 p.m. can be seen live through

M+ LaLiga TV, LaLiga TV Bar

and follow the latest news through the website LaVanguardia.

Valencia – Deportivo Alavés

Classification and statistics between Valencia – Deportivo Alavés

Valencia comes to the match after having faced each other the day before the



Real Valladolid



while Deportivo Alavés played their last LaLiga game EA Sports against



Athletic



. He Valencia currently occupies the position number 19 of LaLiga EA Sports with 12 points, while its rival,

Deportivo Alavésoccupies the place 16 with 17 points.

The La Vanguardia website will also offer all the news of the clash live minute by minute after the referee’s initial whistle. Check here the rest of the LaLiga EA Sports matches of the day, the Valencia calendar, the Deportivo Alavés calendar and the LaLiga EA Sports statistics. You can also check the LaLiga EA Sports classification.