It’s official now Valencia Mestalla will play next season in the fifth division of Spanish football. The set that has mathematically descended to the 3rd RFEF after they were not able to beat Espanyol B on Saturday and their rivals for permanence have added points.

Certainly, the confirmation of the relegation has not been a surprise, since since the team che lost at home to Olot the word ‘descent’ was already assumed as a reality. The Valencian subsidiary has only added two victories throughout the season and has reaped infinite draws that, without victories, have barely had value in the classification.

The demotion is given mathematically the same day that Javi Gracia was fired from the club che, which shows that the Mestalla entity is experiencing a critical moment not only in his first team, but also in his subsidiary. The most remarkable thing for Valencia’s ‘B’ team is that this season they have debuted with the first team Koba, Jesús Vázquez and Molina.