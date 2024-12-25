The Valencians have received a Christmas gift in the form of a new coach to replace Rubén Baraja, and many will have realized that they already have a coach while opening the packages under the tree.

And the club confirmed Carlos Corberan in the middle of the night from December 24 to 25, specifically at 1:42 at night in Spaina very unusual time for an announcement of this magnitude.

The new coach Ché arrives at the team at a critical moment. With only 12 points in 24 games played and a shameful penultimate position in the general classification, the task of this semi-unknown coach will no longer be to improve the image, but to save the team from a relegation that many fans fear.

Born in Cheste, he was part of the Valencia youth team as a goalkeeper but very soon found himself on the bench as coach of Villarreal’s youth teams. His greatest experience in the First Division was as an assistant Juan Carlos Garrido in 2010.









Since then he has been working in leagues like the Saudi one, where Corberán was assistant coach of the Al-Ittihad and Al-Nassrbefore taking the reins in Cyprus of the Doxa Katokapias. From there it went to Ermis Aradippou from the same country, before making the leap to England as coach of the Leeds U23with whom he won the Northern League category, and, after refusing to return to Spain to take charge of the Leonese Culturalhe was promoted to the Leeds first team but as an assistant Marcelo Bielsa.

After becoming independent of the current Uruguay coach and taking charge of the Huddersfield Townwith whom he was on the verge of achieving promotion to the Premier League, and a brief stint with the Greek Olympiacos (he only lasted 11 games), he signed for the West Bromwich Albionwhom he has coached in 100 games.

He has signed with Valencia until 2027, so it is assumed that they want to give him a long-term project, which is already the biggest challenge of Corberán’s professional career so far.