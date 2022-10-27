Thursday, October 27, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Valencia CF vs FC Barcelona: schedule, TV channel, online streaming, possible alignments and forecast

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 27, 2022
in Sports
0

Twelfth and penultimate day of The league before the forced stoppage due to the celebration of the Qatar World Cup 2022. On Saturday they will meet at the stadium Mestalla two old acquaintances, Valencia CF Y FC Barcelonaeach with goals in mind.

Barça needs a victory to not disengage from the leader, the real Madrid FC, which has a 3-point advantage. Valencia, for its part, 9th in the table, dreams of getting even closer to the European positions in a year that could be vital in many aspects for its future as a high-level club in Spain. After the recent renewal of the captain Jose Luis Gayathose of Gennaro Gattuso They will go with everything against the Barcelonans.

Date: Saturday, October 29
Location: Valencia
Stadium: Mestalla
Schedule: 21:00 in Spain. 4:00 p.m. in Argentina. 14:00 in Mexico
Referee: Undiano Mallenco

Channel: DAZN LaLiga (Dial 53 from Movistar and 110 from Orange) in Spain, Sky Sports, Blue to GO in Mexico and DIRECTV Sports in Argentina.

Valencia CF: 1 win

FC Barcelona: 3 wins

Ties: 1 draw

Valencia CF: DEEVE

FC Barcelona: VVDVV

Gattuso’s men are looking to win again in front of their fans, something they haven’t done since the 3-0 victory against Celta Vigo on September 17. For this, they will have a mamardashvili who has shown to be in top form under the 3 sticks, a recently renewed Gayà and a plugged in Edison Cavani who, without a doubt, will seek to quench his goalscoring thirst.

Edinson Cavani

Valencia CF v RCD Mallorca – LaLiga Santander / Aitor Alcalde Colomer/GettyImages

Valencia CF v RCD Mallorca - LaLiga Santander

Valencia CF v RCD Mallorca – LaLiga Santander / Aitor Alcalde Colomer/GettyImages

Goalie: mamardashvili

Defenses: Gayà, Gabriel Paulista, Özkacar, Thierry Correia

Media: Andre Almeida, Guillamon, Lato

Forwards: Samuel Lino, Cavani, Kluivert

FC Barcelona v Bayern Munich - UEFA Champions League

FC Barcelona v Bayern Munich – UEFA Champions League / Anadolu Agency/GettyImages

those of Xavi Hernandez arrive morally touched after yesterday’s defeat against Bayern Munich which involved mathematical elimination in Champions League and being relegated to Europe League. Although the Catalans knew that qualifying for the round of 16 seemed complicated, it is difficult to accept such a situation for the second consecutive year. Barça will have to make a clean slate and focus 100% on LaLiga if they don’t want to give up on that competition at the end of the season.

Ferran Torres, Pablo Martin Paez Gaviria 'Gavi', Pedro 'Pedri' Gonzalez, Eric Garcia, Arnau Tenas

FC Barcelona v FC Bayern München: Group C – UEFA Champions League / Eric Alonso/GettyImages

Goalie: Ter Stegen

Defenses: Alejandro Balde, Eric Garcia, Koundé, Hector Bellerin

Media: Pedri, de Jong, Gavi

Forwards: Ansu Fati, Lewandowski, Dembele

Forecast 90min

The drive to play at home will give a plus to a Valencia CF eager to win in front of their fans, something that an injured FC Barcelona that will need to reorganize will not be able to counteract.

Valencia CF 2 – 1 FC Barcelona


#Valencia #Barcelona #schedule #channel #online #streaming #alignments #forecast

See also  Imola: Minardi Day inaugurates the Tecno and Nuvolari exhibitions
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts