Valencia CF vs FC Barcelona: schedule, TV channel, online streaming, possible alignments and forecast

Twelfth and penultimate day of The league before the forced stoppage due to the celebration of the Qatar World Cup 2022. On Saturday they will meet at the stadium Mestalla two old acquaintances, Valencia CF Y FC Barcelonaeach with goals in mind.
Barça needs a victory to not disengage from the leader, the real Madrid FC, which has a 3-point advantage. Valencia, for its part, 9th in the table, dreams of getting even closer to the European positions in a year that could be vital in many aspects for its future as a high-level club in Spain. After the recent renewal of the captain Jose Luis Gayathose of Gennaro Gattuso They will go with everything against the Barcelonans.
Date: Saturday, October 29
Location: Valencia
Stadium: Mestalla
Schedule: 21:00 in Spain. 4:00 p.m. in Argentina. 14:00 in Mexico
Referee: Undiano Mallenco
Channel: DAZN LaLiga (Dial 53 from Movistar and 110 from Orange) in Spain, Sky Sports, Blue to GO in Mexico and DIRECTV Sports in Argentina.
Valencia CF: 1 win
FC Barcelona: 3 wins
Ties: 1 draw
Valencia CF: DEEVE
FC Barcelona: VVDVV
Gattuso’s men are looking to win again in front of their fans, something they haven’t done since the 3-0 victory against Celta Vigo on September 17. For this, they will have a mamardashvili who has shown to be in top form under the 3 sticks, a recently renewed Gayà and a plugged in Edison Cavani who, without a doubt, will seek to quench his goalscoring thirst.
Goalie: mamardashvili
Defenses: Gayà, Gabriel Paulista, Özkacar, Thierry Correia
Media: Andre Almeida, Guillamon, Lato
Forwards: Samuel Lino, Cavani, Kluivert
those of Xavi Hernandez arrive morally touched after yesterday’s defeat against Bayern Munich which involved mathematical elimination in Champions League and being relegated to Europe League. Although the Catalans knew that qualifying for the round of 16 seemed complicated, it is difficult to accept such a situation for the second consecutive year. Barça will have to make a clean slate and focus 100% on LaLiga if they don’t want to give up on that competition at the end of the season.
Goalie: Ter Stegen
Defenses: Alejandro Balde, Eric Garcia, Koundé, Hector Bellerin
Media: Pedri, de Jong, Gavi
Forwards: Ansu Fati, Lewandowski, Dembele
Forecast 90min
The drive to play at home will give a plus to a Valencia CF eager to win in front of their fans, something that an injured FC Barcelona that will need to reorganize will not be able to counteract.
Valencia CF 2 – 1 FC Barcelona
#Valencia #Barcelona #schedule #channel #online #streaming #alignments #forecast