Valencia is going through one of the biggest crises in its history. The defeat this weekend against Atheltic Club de Bilbao in Mestalla has been the straw that broke the camel’s back. The climate of tension was already quite big within the club in recent months, but this new defeat has made everything jump into the air. Los Ché have only won 2 of their last 15 games.
The arrival of Peter Lim at the club in October 2014, in addition to being a coach crusher, has brought the worst results since the 1982/83 campaign.
They have only added one point in the last seven days of LaLiga, signing the worst dynamic in their entire history, only surpassed by that of the 1965/66 season, when they added one point in nine days.
Valencia had not been in relegation since the second round of the league in 1986.
Nearly 37,000 people gathered at the stadium despite the fact that the team has one point out of the last 21 achieved. They supported their players and when the team got behind they rowed to the end to try to get the tie with a shout and a drive much higher than that shown by the team. They are disappointed with the attitude, they think they are not up to the task. At the end of the game, the Valencian team returned to the door of the box to protest, once again directing the focus to Corona, Layhoon, the players and, above all, Peter Lim. The fans have exploded.
Miguel Zorío, former vice president of Valencia CF, will ask the Prosecutor’s Office to call the financial and sports executives of the club to testify as witnesses
It warns “that the executives and employees, both financial and sporting, who have become aware of the alleged illegalities committed by the Peter Lim and Jorge Mendes team at Valencia CF, if they want to avoid their criminal liability, must collaborate with the investigation and with Valencianism. It is impossible that these financial architecture movements can be made in a football club without the knowledge of the top level executives of the respective departments. We must remind them that Fabián Ayala already denounced overpricing in the purchases and sales of players in the time of Salvo, Nuno, Mendes and Lim. That is why I make myself available to him to send the documentation that supports his anonymous complaints to the prosecutor’s office.
The situation of the team has led to the dismissal of Gattuso after the bad results, and Voro has once again been the coach who has appeared to save Valencia, but they are already thinking of a new candidate for the bench.
As reported by A punt Esports, Valencia CF continues to work on the incorporation of a new coach for the rest of the season and to build a project capable of sustaining itself despite the bad decisions of the board. And one of the names that are ringing loudly in recent hours is that of Tata Martino. The Argentine coach, who has experience in LaLiga, is a free agent after finishing his process with the Mexican team in the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Mexico was eliminated in the group stage.
Since the Meriton company became the owner of the club, there are now 9 coaches who have passed through the Che bench, in addition to Voro, who took charge of the team on an interim basis seven times, counting the current one.
