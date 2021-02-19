Beware of Valencia. Beware of the descent. It sounds harsh, but it is. It is one of the most successful teams and with the longest history in Spanish football, and is now three points from the well to Second Division. Now, he has to win yes or yes to Celta, if not, things can get very ugly.

Valencia have lost two of their last three matches against Celta de Vigo in LaLiga (1V), as many defeats as in their previous 11 matches against them in the competition (5V 4E). In fact, at home, Valencia have only suffered one defeat in their last 11 matches against Celta de Vigo in LaLiga (7W 3E), 0-2 in March 2016, meeting in which the celestial player Hugo Mallo scored his first goal as a visitor in the competition. What do the people earn? 2.5.

Valencia have lost three of their 11 matches played at Mestalla in LaLiga this season (3V 5E), their highest number of losses at home at this stage of the season in the top flight since 2016/17 (4V 2E 5D). With his victory in the last game against Elche (3-1), Celta de Vigo ended a six-game winless streak in LaLiga (3E 3D), and only once this campaign has it linked consecutive wins (four between November and December 2020).

And it is that the quota for the celestial is very attractive. It is true that they will not be able to count on Iago Aspas, who meets the yellow card cycle, but Celta have only lost one match of the last five (although it is true that they have only won one). What visitors win is 2.95.

If you are not convinced by this fee or you see it as very risky, you can always opt for the double chance at 1.5 and that It can be used to make a combined with another LaLiga Santander team or another competition.

Regarding the classification, Valencia have only added 24 points after their first 23 matches in LaLiga 2020/21 (5V 9E 9D), his lowest figure at this stage of the campaign since 1985/86 (22 points), counting three points for victory. That campaign was the first and only descent of the Ché to the Second Division. And it is that the terror is chewed in the capital of the Turia.

As for proper names, the Valencia player, Carlos Soler, has scored in two of his four LaLiga games against Celta de Vigo at Mestalla (two goals in total) and in both it was the winning goal of his team (3-2 in April 2017 and 1-0 in February 2020). Who scores this Saturday is paid to 3.6.

On the part of the visitors, Santi Mina has scored four of the last seven goals for Celta de Vigo in LaLiga, scoring in each of their last two matches in the competition; He hasn’t scored in three in a row since January 2017 (3). Your goal is paid to 4.8.

