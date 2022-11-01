The World Championship will be on track next weekend for the Valencian Community Grand Prix, the last of the 2022 season, at the Ricardo Tormo circuit in Valencia. Luca Marini and Marco Bezzecchi they will return to the saddle of their Ducati Desmosedici of the Mooney VR46 Racing Team, to close the championship in the best possible way.

The debut season of the team that still carries the name of Valentino Rossi in the MotoGP class it was decidedly positive. Luca Marini occupies the thirteenth position in the Drivers’ standings with 111 points followed by his box mate Marco Bezzecchi at 106 points.

Unlucky in Malaysiawhere he was forced to retire for the first time after more than a year, Marini underlined the characteristics of the Iberian circuit, focusing on the temperatures: “Compared to the GPs outside Europe, Valencia will be a completely different race. The track is particular as well as the temperatures, which if they were to prove rigid as per tradition would increase the unknowns “. Urbinate also added: “As always, the goal is to start well on Friday, do a good qualification and aim for the Top-6. The track is not one of my favorites, but the Ducati has been very strong here in 2021. I am comfortable on the bike now and I can have my say in every circuit ”.

For his part, Bezzecchi is a veteran of the double fourth place between Australia and Malaysia and in the wake of enthusiasm, no limits were set: “I am really motivated to finish the season in the best possible way. In the last two GPs I went really fast and I’m happy. It must be said that Valencia is a completely different track, the climate will also be different, but we can do well “, declared the Rimini-born who at the same time has already turned his gaze to the next engagements. “We hit the Rookie of the Year goal, the podium and on Sunday I will be at the Gala before throwing myself headlong into 2023 with the test on Tuesday” he concluded the 1998 class by retracing a season that was actually well above all expectations.