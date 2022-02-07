Valencia already has its sights set on the duel of Copa del Rey semifinals against Athletic Club in San Mamés. A key match, a duel that could well put a final on track, a match that no one wants to miss. And the good news is that it is very likely that both Diakhaby and Alderete will be part of the matchafter both had been injured and Bordalás had to improvise a defense against Real Sociedad.

Alderete He has been injured since the duel against Atlético de Madrid due to discomfort in his hamstrings, however today he worked normally, in contact exercises and body with his teammates without apparent pain. Diakhabywho fell off the list at the last minute against the Basques, also trained normally. Both have between eyebrows and eyebrows to be against Athletic Club. On the other hand Cömert was able to work in the gym and there is optimism that his injury is not serious and he is left in a scare.

The other good news was put Jasper Cillesenwho exercised to 100% and he was not seen to show pain after being injured for several weeks. Facing the Cup, Bordalás has a triple debate: James is the goalkeeper of the Cup, mamardashvili made clear his enormous level in the duel against Real and Jasper has proven to be the most regular of the three. Blessed problem for the coach if he gets the Dutchman back.

Finally, Gabriel Paulista stepped on the Sports City of Paterna again. He is not going to make it to the match against Athletic, although he has already worked alone on the pitch at the Ciudad Deportiva after four weeks being treated in Madrid. Gabriel has been injured for three months with two relapses included, but he does not rule out being in the duel against Barça in two weeks.