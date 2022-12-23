Barcelona lose positions after falling by just one point in Valencia (84-83), although that tight score does not show the woods, since the home team was able to resolve much earlier. He lacked some pulse and a lot of strength after having been better on the court. With this result, the Euroleague is squeezed in its noble zone. Fenerbahce is first, and, in this order, Madrid, Baskonia and Barça occupy the following places. Valencia, revitalized, is one win away from the cut.

Jasekevicius was not very happy at the break, except with the result. “We are lucky to be only three points behind, because we are not competing,” commented the Barcelona coach, so his colleague from the other bench, Alex Mumbrú, could be happy with his team’s game, but not so much about the score , in favor but meager. He asked for more defense in the second half, to prevent Barça from dismasting his team in attack.

Both were on track in their analysis of the match, very close up to that point, and which remained the same for the next 10 minutes. The stars of Barcelona did not shine in the first 20, but, despite the usual demands of their coach, the team worked for them to prevent Valencia from packing as they intended from the beginning. Except for Laprovittola, no Barça player was inspired by the shot, so his greater presence on the rebound had no visible effect on the score, which, with ups and downs, almost always favored the home team. With Harper inspired, the Valencian game flowed better.

With the return after the break, and those three points of advantage for the Mumbrú team (41-38), Barça seemed to activate, perhaps because of Jasikevicius’s filipica in the dugout. In an instant, the party switched sides after a 2-10 run in the opening minutes. But Mirotic was not inspired and only Kalinic and Vesely accompanied to the beat of the omnipresent Laprovittola.

Quite the opposite happened in Valencia, which recovered from the pothole. Rivero, powerful in the light bulb, and Dubljevic, who has the intuition to know how to choose the right moment at every moment of the game, surrounded a Harper in a state of grace.

But, despite the sensations, Valencia couldn’t get away on the scoreboard, so they had to keep rowing until the end. Despite their ferocious defense in the final minutes, and Barcelona’s scant attacking inspiration, the result was up in the air with just a minute and a half remaining. The difference of ten points narrowed to four after Laprovittola’s seventh triple with 1m 30s to go, and only one with barely 15 seconds remaining. The great players appear at key moments. Mirotic, who had missed seven triples, got the first to put the light at 81-80, but Laprovittola missed the one that could have tied the game. When Kalinic added his last three points, the clock was already down.

