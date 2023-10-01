Little has changed in the summer. Both Valencia Basket, the League champion, and Perfumerías Avenida, the runner-up, have added new players to their squads, but in the Super Cup final the two teams resorted to their classics when they were distressed. Rubén Burgos’ team, extraordinary during the first three quarters, gave the sensation of having the title tied when they went up by 25 points (52-27), but Silvia Domínguez, Leo Rodríguez, Andrea Vilaró, Laura Gil and Maria Fasoula gave one step forward to avoid the affront and they almost took the prize. They came close to making a complete comeback with 14 seconds left (75-73), but Cristina Ouviña, who had just missed a free throw, stole a decisive ball on the last play and avoided disaster.

Valencia Basket, which is still waiting for the return of Australian Bec Allen – it is playing in the WNBA playoffs – has already linked two consecutive titles in what seems like a new era in Spanish basketball. Although their reinforcements are not yet at the level of the players who form the axis of the champions. The team continues to depend on Ouviña, Queralt Casas, Alba Torrens, Raquel Carrera -MVP of the tournament- and Marie Gülich. In the same way as Perfumerías Avenida, despite the arrival of point guard Olcay Çakir and Sika Kone, the MVP of the last Women’s League with Spar Gran Canaria, who could not play even two minutes of the final due to some discomfort, neither has finished fitting its news.

The problem for the Valencians was finding themselves close to the trophy too soon. Not only for those 25 points, but, rather, for the feeling of doing what they wanted with their historic rival. His defense was exhausting, constantly putting his hands in and blocking Perfumerías’ passing lines. And when a team defends so well, the attack is almost always easier. Leti Romero and Cris Ouviña found many offensive options to widen the gap.

The dominance of Rubén Burgos’ players seemed irreversible. But Jesús Vázquez has athletes with a lot of character on his team. At the head of all of them, stainless at 36 years old, Silvia Domínguez, who was also looking for the triples of Vilaró or Rodríguez, which she later compensated by finding the superiority of Fasoula and Laura Gil, again in Salamanca after her time in Valencia and France. They had it close, but Valencia did not give in.

