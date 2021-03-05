Valencia Basket (16 + 21 + 16 + 21): Ouviña (13), Casas (11), Allen (9), Gil (5), Gülich (4) -five starter- Gómez (4), Romero (2), Juskaite (-), Carrera (16) and Trahan- Davis (10).

IDK Euskotren (19 + 14 + 13 + 12): Cousseins (-), García (8), Sarr (2), Erauncetamurgil (8), Coulibaly (22) -five owner- Esnal (-), González (6), Tirera (6), Delaere (6) and Hitnner ( -).

Referees: García León, García Crespo and Marqueta. Without eliminated.

Incidents: fourth game of the quarterfinals of the Queen’s Cup Disputed in the pavilion of the Fuente de San Luis in a capacity reduced to 150 spectators due to sanitary restrictions that was almost completed.