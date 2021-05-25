The positive for Covid-19 of Thierry Correia has triggered the alarms. The Portuguese side, who will miss the European Under-21, was in recently contacted colleagues valencianistas what has generated a certain fear that the virus has spread. Therefore, the Mestalla club you have already activated all your protocols And although most players are already on vacation, they have undergone tests to detect Covid-19.

The special attention is taken the internationals that have been summoned by their countries for the different tournaments that take place this summer. In this case, Hugo Guillamón with the European Under-21 and Gonçalo Guedes and Gayà With the absolute European they will concentrate in the next few hours with Spain and Portugal, so their Federations will also carry out the respective tests.

Luckily for Valencia, the Spanish National Team and the player himself, José Luis Gayà is perfectly well and will be able to be summoned with the country without any problem. Captain Che, the flag of the team and the club today, will represent Valencia with honor with Spain and Covid-19 will not be an obstacle. At least not yet.