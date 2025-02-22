







































































































































































































Generated by Besoccer





The encounter Valencia – Athletic of LaLiga EA Sports, which is disputed in Mestalla to the 18:30 hours can be seen live through

M+ LaLiga TV, M+ LaLiga TV 2, LaLiga Tv Bar

and follow the last hour through the website of Lavanguardia.

Valencia – Atlético

Classification and statistics between Valencia – Atlético

Valencia arrives at the game after having faced the previous day to the



Villarreal



while Atlético played his last LaLiga EA Sports match against



Celtic



. He Valencia Currently occupies the position number 18 of LaLiga EA Sports with 23 points, while its rival, the

Athleticoccupies the Post 2 With 53 points.

The avant -garde website will also offer all the current clash live minute by minute after the initial whistle of the referee. Check here the rest of the games of LaLiga EA Sports, the Valencia calendar, the Atlético calendar and the statistics of LaLiga EA Sports. You can also consult the classification of LaLiga EA Sports.