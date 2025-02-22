He Valencia and Atlético de Madrid They face this Saturday, February 22, in their league match corresponding to the 25th day of the National Championship, a match that is played at the Mestalla stadium, where the rojiblanco team will seek to return to the path of the victory after two days tied.

The Madrid team is third in the League to a point of Real Madrid and FC Barcelona, ​​which leads from the classification. Atlético arrives at the appointment after drawing with a player less against Celta (1-1). Although the Vigués team was the first to get ahead, Alexander Sorloth appeared in the final minutes to put the tables on the scoreboard.

Simeone will not be able to count on Pablo Barriosthat the match will be lost due to the red card he received after an unfortunate entrance to Pablo Durán.

For its part, Valencia also arrives at the game after drawing on the last day against Villarreal (1-1). The set directed by Carlos Corberan He managed to scratch a point from the ceramic stadium thanks to a goal of Umar Sadiq, however, he did not help him to avoid the descent positions. In the face of the confrontation against those of Cholo, Valencia will seek to score to leave the dangerous area of ​​the table.









Valencia schedule – Atlético de Madrid

The attractiveness Valencia – Atlético de Madridmatch that is played this Saturday in Mestalla and corresponding to day 25 of the League, is scheduled for 6.30 pm.

Where to see Valencia – Atlético de Madrid

The clash between Valencia and Atlético de Madrid can be seen live on television through the broadcast of the Movistar+channel. Fans will also be able to follow the minute by minute of the meeting of the 25th day of the League through the website of ABC.ESwhere readers can find at the end of the encounter the best chronicle.