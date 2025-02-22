Hand of Iván Jaime (Valencia).
Rejected auction from Antoine Griezmann (Atlético de Madrid) left auction from outside the box.
Lack of Pepelu (Valencia).
Antoine Griezmann (Atlético de Madrid) has received a foul in the opposite field.
24 ‘
The game resumes.
24 ‘
The game is stopped due to an Iván Jaime (Valencia) injury.
Samuel Lino (Atlético de Madrid) has seen a yellow card for a dangerous game.
Iván Jaime (Valencia) has received a foul in the opposite field.
Lack of Samuel Lino (Atlético de Madrid).
Falled auction by Giuliano Simeone (Atlético de Madrid) left auction from outside the area.
Rejected auction of Pepelu (Valencia) right auction from the left side of the area.
Iván Jaime (Valencia) has received a foul in the opposite field.
Lack of Nahuel Molina (Atlético de Madrid).
Lack of Antoine Griezmann (Atlético de Madrid).
Pepelu (Valencia) has received a foul in the defensive zone.
GOOOOOL! Valencia 0, Atlético de Madrid 1. Julián Alvarez (Atlético de Madrid) Right auction from the center of the area.
12 ‘
Samuel Lino (Atlético de Madrid) finishes the crossbar, right auction from the center of the area. Assistance from Antoine Griezmann after a deep pass.
César Tárrega (Valencia) has received a foul in the defensive zone.
Lack of Julián Alvarez (Atlético de Madrid).
Out of play, Atlético de Madrid. Rodrigo de Paul tried in depth but Giuliano Simeone was in the offside.
Lack of Iván Jaime (Valencia).
Giuliano Simeone (Atlético de Madrid) has received a foul in the defensive zone.
Corner, Valencia. Corner committed by Rodrigo de Paul.
Enzo Barrenechea (Valencia) has received a foul on the right wing.
Lack of Rodrigo de Paul (Atlético de Madrid).
Start first part.
Alignments confirmed by both teams, which jump to the field to start the heating exercises
