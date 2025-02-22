28 ‘

Hand of Iván Jaime (Valencia).

27 ‘

Rejected auction from Antoine Griezmann (Atlético de Madrid) left auction from outside the box.

25 ‘

Lack of Pepelu (Valencia).

25 ‘

Antoine Griezmann (Atlético de Madrid) has received a foul in the opposite field.

24 ‘

The game resumes.

24 ‘

The game is stopped due to an Iván Jaime (Valencia) injury.

23′

Samuel Lino (Atlético de Madrid) has seen a yellow card for a dangerous game.

23′

Iván Jaime (Valencia) has received a foul in the opposite field.

23′

Lack of Samuel Lino (Atlético de Madrid).

22 ‘

Falled auction by Giuliano Simeone (Atlético de Madrid) left auction from outside the area.

19 ‘

Rejected auction of Pepelu (Valencia) right auction from the left side of the area.

19 ‘

Iván Jaime (Valencia) has received a foul in the opposite field.

19 ‘

Lack of Nahuel Molina (Atlético de Madrid).

16 ‘

Lack of Antoine Griezmann (Atlético de Madrid).

16 ‘

Pepelu (Valencia) has received a foul in the defensive zone.

12 ‘

GOOOOOL! Valencia 0, Atlético de Madrid 1. Julián Alvarez (Atlético de Madrid) Right auction from the center of the area.

12 ‘

Samuel Lino (Atlético de Madrid) finishes the crossbar, right auction from the center of the area. Assistance from Antoine Griezmann after a deep pass.

10 ‘

César Tárrega (Valencia) has received a foul in the defensive zone.

10 ‘

Lack of Julián Alvarez (Atlético de Madrid).

9 ‘

Out of play, Atlético de Madrid. Rodrigo de Paul tried in depth but Giuliano Simeone was in the offside.

8 ‘

Lack of Iván Jaime (Valencia).

8 ‘

Giuliano Simeone (Atlético de Madrid) has received a foul in the defensive zone.

7 ‘

Corner, Valencia. Corner committed by Rodrigo de Paul.

5 ‘

Enzo Barrenechea (Valencia) has received a foul on the right wing.

5 ‘

Lack of Rodrigo de Paul (Atlético de Madrid).

Start first part.

Alignments confirmed by both teams, which jump to the field to start the heating exercises