At least four people have died in a major fire that destroyed an apartment block in the Spanish coastal city of Valencia, emergency services said. Local newspaper Levante reported that 20 people were missing, although this figure was not confirmed by Jorge Suarez, deputy director of the Valen.cia region's emergency services.

Suarez said firefighters have not yet been able to enter the building for safety reasons. The structure, largely burned, would have to be cooled from the outside.

The fire broke out in an apartment on the fourth floor of the 15-story building, completed a few years ago, and quickly spread throughout the skyscraper. Experts explained to the Spanish media that the flames spread rapidly on the facade, made of flammable materials, also due to the strong wind.

The Valencia disaster brings to mind what happened in London, at Grenfell, in June 2017, when 72 people died in a fire in a skyscraper in Kensington, in the west of London.