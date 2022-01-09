Valencia won a game that they dominated 50-73 with nine minutes to go and that almost spoiled by resting on their laurels. The reaction of the Malaga people came very late and from the hand of Bouteille, who scored 15 points after going three-quarters without scoring, although things as they are, the Valencians did not suffer. With this new defeat, Unicaja says goodbye to the Copa del Rey while Valencia is closer to it.

The keys to the game are explained in a disastrous second quarter by the locals with a terrible 2-17 that turned the tortilla forever. The quality of Prepelic, the wisdom of Van Roosom, the great morning of the Icelandic Hermannsson, the enthusiasm of Pradilla, Rivero and Tobey, the superiority under visitor hoops and the terrible day of Fotis’s in the triple throws decided a result where Unicaja he swam late never to reach shore.

Unicaja started the game with the important absence of Jaime Fernández (the club announced the positive for coronavirus of a player the day before without providing the name) and, of course, he missed him. After a more or less decent first 15 ‘where the malagueños dominated the scoreboard by 28-23, what happened almost always happened to them, that is, they got confused. It was enough two triples from the great Prepelic, another from the eternal Van Rossom, and clamorous superiority in the remote in combination with poor selection of shots in the premises for Valencia to turn the scoreboard with a spectacular 2-17 in just 4 ‘ that turned the scoreboard to a tremendous 30-40. Two techniques, one for Eric (his fourth personal) and another on the bench, confusion for the greens, poor selection with the triples (2/13) and the Valencians playing serious and at ease. The break was reached with an eloquent 32-44 in a quarter dominated by Peñarroya’s 12-27.

In the third quarter more of the same. Partial 0-5 that triggered the difference to 32-49. Fotis has to ask for time to harangue a downcast and uninspired team. And as usually happens Norris Cole began to play alone, a la Drazen Petrovic combining great hits with excesses of sight. The truth is that no one is able to keep up with him. With defensive rigor and wreaking havoc in the area, the taronja flew (39-60 min. 25 ‘). In eloquent rebounds 12-25 and tremendous review of Fotis in another desperate timeout. “It is a shame what we are doing.” More clear…

Unicaja was a disaster beyond 6’75 (3/23). This is a weapon where greens tend to make a difference. Valencia ruled with authority and after managing by 22 points away (42-64 min, 27) ended the quarter with 48-66. Unicaja needed to reset in record time.

After increasing the beating to 50-73, Bouteille, without baskets until then, scored six points followed (56-73). It was the beginning of a reaction of caste and dignity. Late, but with courage after all Courage and controversy because, with 66-75 the referees observe a lack of Brizuela and not the elbow that the San Sebastian receives from Val Rossom. El Carpena explodes with indignation. Unicaja reaches 72-77. With 13 points from Bouteille in this section and with only 14 seconds left, the scoreboard tightens to 80-85. Too late to make up for what he must have done long before. Valencia was about to spoil his work by relaxing but, eIn reality, he never had the game in jeopardy. Unicaja is left without a Cup and Valencia is with one foot in the KO tournament.