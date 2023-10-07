Car traffic on one of the roads in Valencia. Kai FORSTERLING (EFE)

The Valencia City Council, governed by the PP in the minority, has just two and a half months to implement the so-called Low Emissions Zone (ZBE), a measure required by the 2021 Climate Change law and European authorities to reduce pollution in large cities. The measure, which imposes restrictions on traffic that pollutes the most to improve air quality, should be implemented before 2024. The previous government, of Compromís and PSPV, put out to tender and awarded the installation of cameras, wiring, sensors…, and the citizen participation plan of the ZBE advanced but there was a lack of an ordinance or regulation that delimits the zones and the days pass without the government of María José Catalá clarifying the criteria.

In Spain there are 151 cities with more than 50,000 inhabitants obliged to regulate a ZBE, but as of mid-September only 14 have one of these areas, although the Ministry for the Ecological Transition warns that 120 are already working on their projects, including Valencia, the third Spanish capital in population. Some capitals have let it slip that they will not arrive on time. Málaga has requested a one-year moratorium to apply it and Badalona has already stated that it would not be ready before three years.

The Ministry of Transport responded with a letter to the city councils, of all political stripes, that have received European funds to finance sustainable mobility initiatives – this is the case of Valencia -, in which it warned that they will demand the return of the Next Generation aid. if they do not implement their restricted traffic areas or modify any other subsidized project (such as bike lanes) without permission.

The local PP government, according to a spokesperson, has nothing decided at this point and continues to study possible areas with reports. In his public appearances, the new Valencia Mobility Councilor, Jesús Carbonell, has blamed the previous executive for the delay of the ZBE. “He left us many pages, with many vaguenesses and no specificity,” said the PP councilor at the municipal plenary session in September. Furthermore, Vox, “preferred partner” of the PP, in the words of the mayor, is against the restriction so the ordinance would have to be negotiated by the PP with socialists and Compromís.

“They look for excuses but they have never had the will to do it,” says the Compromís councilor and head of Sustainable Mobility in the previous local government, Giuseppe Grezzi. “The low emissions zone has been operating for 20 years in London and also in Stockholm and Milan. The PP of Valencia was already against it when it was in opposition and now they are looking for subterfuges. If we governed, it would already be underway,” says Grezzi.

Soft landing

The government led by Joan Ribó in the previous mandate put out to tender and awarded at the end of 2022 the installation of 274 cameras, 52 sensors and 44 information panels, necessary for the management and control of the ZBE, for an amount of 10.8 million of euros from European funds. The public participation process regarding the implementation of the ZBE was also left advanced and five possible areas were established in the capital to request aid, but the areas can be varied or applied in phases. “The idea was to schedule these phases, establish exceptions and make a soft landing. The work was done, they just had to complete it but there was not much desire,” considers the mayor of Compromís.

Unlike Madrid or Barcelona, ​​where the ZBEs are in operation, in Valencia “there is nothing implemented,” socialist councilor María Pérez agrees with Grezzi. The councilor asked a written question a few weeks ago to the local Executive of Catalá, asking about the geographical scope of application of the area, what type of vehicles it was going to affect or whether it was going to be implemented in phases. “The response was ‘we are working on its preparation. In any case, it will be a considered and measured action,’” explains the mayor. “I have the impression that they are going to regulate a minimum ZBE, to cover the file; The PP assures that it will meet the deadlines but we are in discount time because the ordinance needs to be prepared, presented to the public, approved and, if Vox does not support it, negotiate support with the rest of the municipal groups,” the councilor surmises.

The socialists defend a ZBE that on the one hand helps to reduce polluting emissions in the city but also thinking about the economic capacity of citizens and modulating so that merchants and neighbors get used to it and it is not a traumatic measure. “There is a goal to reduce emissions but it is also true that there is a reality of the vehicle fleet that affects some social classes more than others. We do not want anyone to be left behind, we are committed to a fair ecological transition,” adds Pérez.

The only area that looks anything like a low-emission zone is the APR (Ciutat Vella Residential Priority Area), launched in 2021 to restrict the circulation of opportunistic traffic through the historic center. “They may be thinking about converting it into a low-emission zone,” the councilor surmises.

Valencia has not expressed itself so far about a moratorium.