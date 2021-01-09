Tomorrow Valladolid and Valencia will see each other in a transcendental match for both teams. Those of Grace will try for the umpteenth time get out of his bad streak results and get away from danger while Sergio’s will try to send your opponent to the mat that supposes the descent. All this will take place under a polar cold, perhaps with snow, but in a stadium that Valencia has done very well in recent years.

And it is that the black and white They have not fallen in Valladolid territory since the 2002/2003 campaign when, with Benítez at the helm, they lost by 1 goal to 0. Since then the results have always been favorable, or not unfavorable to those of Mestalla, who accumulate four wins and four draws. The last precedent, the last campaign on a date in which Manu Vallejo saved a point for the che with a goal ‘in extremis’ that made it 1-1. And in the retina of the black and white is still 0-2 from two seasons ago With which Marcelino’s men at that time sealed their pass to the Champions League on the last day, it has rained since then.

Given the importance of the party and taking as a reference that in all of 2020 Valencia only won one game away from home, Pucela seems the ideal setting, within the difficulty, for Javi Gracia’s men to show their heads and move away from a descent in which they are at the level of points and from which they only get rid today by golaveraje.

Advance trip

Beyond hopeful precedents, the reality is that Gracia’s men will find themselves facing a team hardened in duels in the mud and, above all, not very encouraging weather to play soccer. For this reason and in view of the storm, those of Mestalla will travel today northwest of Spain despite LaLiga’s Covid-19 protocol recommends doing it the same day as the match.