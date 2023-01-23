The Copa del Rey in Badalona already has a road map for a poster that is more attractive than ever, because this time none of the calls to be among the eight best in Spain in the pools prior to the start of the season will fail. The two great favorites for the title, Real Madrid and Barça, will meet on the way to the final, preventing the draw from a classic in the final that had already been a common currency in recent years.

Before meeting in a hypothetical semi-final, the whites and the blaugranas will have their own trials by fire in the quarterfinals, as the tournament will begin in style with the confrontation between Madrid and Álex Mumbrú’s Valencia on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. and will put the icing on the cake to his first day with the duel between Barça and the reborn Unicaja of Ibon Navarro from 9:30 p.m.

The ‘taronja’ team promises to be a first stumbling block for Chus Mateo’s men, who are facing their first Cup as Real Madrid’s head coach. Despite suffering until the last day of the first round to ensure their presence in Badalona, ​​Valencia Basket, reinforced with the signing of former Betis baseman Shannon Evans, has been growing in recent weeks to sneak into the ‘top8’ of the ACB and close to a single victory in the demanding Euroleague.

For its part, Unicaja, cup champion in 2005, returns to the tournament after his absence in 2022 endorsed by his fifth place in the league, just one win away from being seeded. The team from Malaga aspires to surprise by the hand of a good national base, with the excellent defender Alberto Díaz and the scorer Darío Brizuela as banners, in addition to the exuberant physique of Kendrick Perry and the points of Tyson Carter.

Meanwhile, on the other side of the table, from which the other finalist will come out, equality and emotion promise to be the predominant notes, with a Canarian derby between Lenovo Tenerife and Gran Canaria to open your mouth on Friday, from 6:30 p.m. and the clash between Joan Peñarroya’s vertiginous Baskonia and the sensation Markus Howard and the host, Joventut, which will begin at 9:30 p.m.