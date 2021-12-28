Came the day. Ximo Puig and Anil Murthy, presidents of the Generalitat Valenciana and Valencia Football Club respectively they met again to discuss the New Mestalla. They had not done it since March 2, when Puig left the meeting angered by the lack of concrete proposals from the club, however in the meeting held today, the environment and the conclusions have been completely different.

And it is that Anil Murthy today has gone to the Generalitat with a specific plan for the construction of the New Mestalla. The manager has presented the work project and the payment or financial guarantees to execute it accompanied by the financial director Inma Ibáñez. At the meeting it was reported that Valencia will allocate 80 of the 120.7 million that correspond to him CVC to resume the new stadium, but that will not be the final amount applied to construction (it will be higher).

Indigo has left the Generalitat “Very optimist” after verifying the spirit of Puig and the predisposition to finish the field “after twelve years” and he wanted to emphasize that “the investment in the New Mestalla for the city of Valencia can mean around 400 million euros. “And he pointed out that” we expect to start the works in September 2022 “



And what does the Generalitat Valenciana think? Well, from the autonomous government they have been more cautious about Murthy’s optimism, but Internal sources classify the meeting as “substantially different” to which was held on March 2. The Generalitat has decided to listen to the club che and once the project is presented, they want to advance as fast as possible. Maybe because of it, next Thursday there will be a new meeting in which the project itself and the financing plan will be more specifically detailed. That meeting will be “more technical” According to the two parties that gathered today and if all goes well, as many meetings will precede it to further develop the plan for the New Stadium. The general idea of ​​the entity was to develop today in the same meeting all the technical aspects, but finally it was decided to divide them into two different meetings.

And if all goes well, if all those technical meetings mentioned happen in a positive way for the club, the Generalitat and ultimately, for the city, It will be then when the Generalitat will assess what to do with the Strategic Territorial Expansion. The government opened the file to resolve it, but gave 90 ‘extra’ days so that Valencia could maneuver, they began to count from November 19. At the moment, with that decision still distant, The next step is the meeting on Thursday in which personalities such as Arcadi Spain (Regional Minister of Territorial Policy) or Rafa Climent (Minister of Economy).

Murthy: “I am optimistic about the ATE, it is important to sell Mestalla”



Meeting: “It has been a more than productive meeting, serious, very positive. We will continue with new team meetings after this one but I am very optimistic after the one we just had. It is a project that will go forward, I am optimistic with the roadmap “.

Start the works: “We hope to start the works in September 2022, that is what I have told Mr Puig. This is very important for the city and for the club.”

Relationship with Ximo Puig: “This meeting has been very important and I, as I told you, am optimistic that after twelve years off, the field will resume. Not only the field, but the tertiary, the new project of the current Mestalla … We are talking about 400 million euros approximately of investment in Valencia, a very important amount “.

Guarantees to extend the ATE: “Well, we are going to talk between experts and lawyers, but in general we all agree with what has been raised. We hope that teamwork works, we know that the ATE is important to be able to sell the current Mestalla, I think we will continue with all the ingredients to make the new field “.