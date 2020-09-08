German pezzella has turn out to be a pillar of the Fiorentina and the Argentine nationwide staff. In his 104 appearances with the viola (of which he’s captain) and within the 16 with the albiceleste he was confirmed as a really dependable central defender, by means of which a number of golf equipment in Europe have moved.

Valencia has been following him for a very long time. The staff that the participant likes, however proper now the entity isn’t keen to pay the 15 million euros requested by the Fiore for its switch. The thought is to suggest a mortgage (maybe with a purchase order possibility), though to begin negotiating with the Italians will probably be mandatory to shut extra gross sales.

The competitors additionally complicates the scenario for the Valencians. Milan has requested data on the defender, who can be on the Barcelona listing as an expertise profile and at a comparatively low price. Rossonero coach Pioli appreciates the Argentine so much and, in keeping with ‘Tuttosport’, the technique of Maldini will wait the final days of the market to see if the president of the Tuscans Commisso it finally ends up reducing its claims.