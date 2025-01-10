Las Palmas was the first Primera club to openly criticize the CSD’s decision to provisionally allow the registration of Dani Olmo and Pau Víctor, contravening the position of the League and the RFEF. Atlético de Madrid, Valladolid and Athletic joined the wave started by the Canarian team and, this Friday, they did the same Espanyol and Valencia.

“Espanyol wants to convey its concern and concern about the situation that has arisen in Spanish football following the resolution adopted and made public by the Higher Sports Council, in the cases of the footballers Dani Olmo and Pau Víctor of FC Barcelona,” expressed the ‘perico’ club in a statement. For the blue and white entity, a historic citizen rival of the Blaugrana club, the decision to grant an urgent precautionary measure, of a provisional nature until the appeal presented is definitively resolved, sets a “very dangerous precedent” and represents a “threat to the integrity of the competition».

«As has been expressed in different forums, we understand that the rigorous economic control applied in recent years has made it possible to ensure the sustainability of many clubs. The Sports Law itself includes and protects this economic control of LaLiga and, however, with this resolution the norm is put at risk approved and accepted by all professional clubs,” says the blue and white entity.

Furthermore, it reiterates that “the main football players” in Spain (Liga and RFEF) have maintained a “common and firm” position from their respective powers throughout the process. «However, the CSD has exposed and disavowed both institutions with its decision. Espanyol is urged to review this resolution that generates uncertainty and threatens the principles of equality and justice of the competition,” the statement alleges.









«It is dangerous for the future of the competition»

Shortly after, the Valencia He indicated in a statement his “disagreement” with the decision made by the CSD, “contrary to the position maintained by both LaLiga and the RFEF.” “We understand that it is detrimental to the integrity of the competition and also puts at risk the fundamental pillars of the economic management of professional football,” they argue from Mestalla.

«On the other hand, Valencia expresses its concern about the impact that this measure may have on the Economic Control of LaLiga, a regulation approved by all clubs that has been key to guaranteeing the financial sustainability of Spanish football. With this decision, a system that has been recognized both in the Sports Law and in other countries is threatened and is, in addition, dangerous for the future of the competition,” said the Che club.