Valencia and Atalanta finalize the return of Cristiano Piccini to Mestalla. The clubs are negotiating the breaking of the contract for the transfer of the full-back, who ended up in the Bergamo entity last summer for a year. Piccini will return to Valencia at no economic cost for the black and white entity, although evidently assuming his card until the end of the season.

Piccini has only played one game with Atalanta and his professional situation had no signs of changing in which he will be Real Madrid’s rival in the Champions League. Piccini himself has been the one who has insisted the most to return to Valencia, a club with which has a contract in force until 2022. Valencia has valued the will of the player, who is considered an asset of the entity, but provided that Atalanta did not demand financial compensation for the breach of the contract.

Valencia, that en parallel to Piccini’s reinstatement, other avenues are open to strengthen the Gracia team in this winter market, understands that the Italian will add to a changing room that he has known from day one and will open a range of possibilities to Javi Gracia, such as entering a rotation wheel with Thierry Correia and thus free Daniel Wass so that he acts in the center of the field, either fallen to the right wing as he did against Real Valladolid or in the double pivot.