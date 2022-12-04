A whole day with a flag of your favorite team. That’s what happened to some Valencia fans and it’s what the Spanish club could consider repeating again and again as part of one broad initiative. In any case, the debut worked out perfectly, with Miguel Angel Angulo looking after the most loyal supporters and keeping them company at various stages of the program drawn up by the club.

Shoulder to shoulder

—

It should be emphasized that the former Spanish midfielder is not only the fourth most present player in the club’s history in 13 seasons of faithful militancy, but he is also currently the manager of Valencia Mestalla, or rather the club’s B team. During the day, fans holding fan tokens who earned the award were able to chat with Angulo in the press room among curious questions and anecdotes about his career as a footballer, up to enjoying the Spanish club’s sports center complete with a training session live view, from the sidelines. For them it was an opportunity to breathe the air of the sports center which annually forges very interesting talents ready to go on to conquer the Liga. And if to tell how it works he is the most successful player in the history of Valencia …