First laps as reigning world champion for Stoffel Vandoorne behind the wheel of the DS-Penske. The holder of the world title of Formula E got behind the wheel of his new Gen3 car during the first pre-season tests in Valencia. On the Ricardo Tormo circuit, the former Mercedes EQ was able to familiarize himself with a series of innovations including the new tire supplier, grinding laps in both dry and wet conditions and gathering important information in view of the debut in Città del Mexico on January 14, the first race of 2023. The Belgian driver told us his impressions right on the sidelines of the first session, which closed in the morning with a best lap of 1:26:836, ahead of his teammate Jean-Eric Vergne .

“The approach here in Valencia has certainly been positive. It’s always an unknown factor when testing begins, especially this year when we have a completely new car. I think the morning was more than positive, we had a problem-free session and that was the first objective. From a performance standpoint, it’s still too early to make a judgment, but the fact that we’re always on the track is a sign that gives us hope. We had the chance to try different things to find the right chemistry ahead of the first race in Mexico.” A day he also saw the alternation of sun and rainfalla way to test the new cars even in different conditions: “Rain is certainly an interesting variable – continued Vandoorne – I’ve never driven in these conditions, the Gen3 is already a difficult car to drive in itself and so I think doing it in the rain is an extra incentive to get to grips with all the new features more quickly.”

Mercedes’ farewell to Formula E led Vandoorne to choose a new team, with the Belgian who has opted for DS-Penske, focusing precisely on the experience and the coat of arms of the French reality which from this season will find a new ally in Penske. The reigning world champion thus tried to analyze the first period of adaptation and the changes compared to the past: “Obviously these are two completely different groups of people and as always you can find some differences. Both teams have qualified and experienced people. The meetings, the style can be different but they are normal things when moving from one team to another. The most important thing is that we have moved on to a new generation of cars, when I joined DS-Penske I immediately started diving into this new reality, making suggestions and understanding what could be improved or done. Things they were already doing, as the results of these years testify. For me, joining a new team certainly leads to new stimuli, a breath of fresh air from the point of view of my personal organization.”

Vandoorne then focused on Gen3 and on the innovations that the new tire supplier has brought with it, as well as another fundamental aspect of the 2023 Formula E season: “The car is really different compared to last year. It is not possible to make comparisons between Gen2 and Gen3, driving them you understand that there are big differences. From the mechanics to the tires that have changed (Hankook has taken over the role of sole supplier from Michelin, ed). On a circuit like Valencia, the Michelins warmed up much more easily, while the Hankooks have a different compound and it is possible to complete more laps. Then there are the differences in braking. Everyone will have to change their approach and philosophy with the Gen3.”