The most discussed ending

The history of the World Championship is made up of memorable races, which have become legendary for the type of stake they had at stake and for the way in which the major protagonists of the two wheels challenged each other for victory. Few, however, have had a greater following than controversies and controversies with respect to the 2015 Valencia GP, which allowed Jorge Lorenzo to win his fifth and last world title of his career, the third in MotoGP. The Majorcan that day finally managed to bend the resistance of Valentino Rossihis teammate in Yamaha, with whom he had fought for the crown of champion for the entire season.

The slag of Malaysia

Lorenzo, who had never led the championship alone for the whole year, managed to make the decisive overtaking in the standings right in the last GP, winning the race and taking advantage of the fourth place of his Italian rival. However, that Sunday became famous in MotoGP history for the ‘biscuit’ packaged by Lorenzo and Marquez against Rossiwho had been forced to start from the last position on the grid after the penalty collected for the events of the previous race in Malaysia, in which he and the #93 Honda manufacturer had come into contact, with the subsequent crash of the centaur from Cervera.

cross alliance

Marquez – who had been accused by Rossi of wanting to favor Lorenzo’s victory – in his home race he did nothing to deny the Doctor, sticking to the exhausts of the Yamaha #99 and never attempting any overtaking manoeuvre. Indeed, many remember how the Catalan on the track even defended Lorenzo from Dani Pedrosa’s comeback, who with the second official Honda seemed to have the pace to seek victory in the final phase of the race. This unusual cross-party alliance contributed to Lorenzo’s success but it also made explode the anger of the many Rossi fans scattered along the circuit.

Lorenzo’s admission

In a recent chat published on their official Instagram profile, talking about the ‘haters’ in the world of sportt, Lorenzo made a precise reference to that race. The Mallorcan revealed that he and Marquez were strongly contested by the local publicdespite having contributed to preventing the success of an Italian driver. “We arrived at parc fermé and 80% of the circuit – probably all Spanish – were booing me and Marc Márquez after beating Valentino Rossi – said Lorenzo – that’s something I’ve never understood. People insulted my mother and my friends. All Spanish. ‘You stole the World Cup from us’they said, and they were Spaniards in Rossi’s yellow shirts. We were two Spanish riders, the fastest in the world, and we were booed. They shouted at us that we had stolen”.