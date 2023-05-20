Rossi and the tenth title he only missed in Valencia in 2015

In 2015 the MotoGP saw the title awarded only in the last act of Valencia, an appointment at which Valentino Rossi he had a seven-point lead over Jorge Lorenzo. However, what happened in the previous round of Sepang in Malaysia put the weekend at Ricardo Tormo uphill for the Doctor, who has never had a great feeling with the Valencia circuit.

On this track, in fact, Valentino Rossi already lost the title 2006 to the advantage of Nicky Hayden with a crash at Turn-2 dedicated to Mick Doohan in a race that ended in the points in 13th position, three points insufficient to contrast the third place of the official HRC driver who with five points ahead of of the ace from Tavullia was crowned world champion by finishing the race behind the Ducatis of Troy Bayliss – an exceptional wild card for the occasion – and Loris Capirossi.

At Sepang, in fact, the duel between Valentino Rossi and Marc Marquez concluded with the latter’s crash after an unnatural maneuver by the Yamaha rider who at the end of the penultimate corner tried to slow down the Honda rider before launching onto the straight opposite to that of the box, had led to the decision by the Race Direction to punish Rossi with the starting from the last position of the starting grid in Valencia.

Rossi tried to appeal to the Tas in Lausanne without success, the Yamaha rider reassembled up to the fourth final position, an insufficient placement to conquer the tenth world title in his career because Jorge Lorenzo won the race amidst controversy due to the conduct of Marc Marquez, who he ‘escorted’ his compatriot to the finish ‘also preventing’ Daniel Pedrosa from attacking the Majorcan. Lorenzo recently stated that 80% of the crowd booed Jorge and Marquez on that occasion. The official MotoGP website was ready to celebrate the title of Lorenzo or Rossi And in fact it is still on the motogp.com portal #Vale10 cover never used.