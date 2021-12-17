‘Valemadrista’, according to the Royal Spanish Academy, is a person who shows indifference, disinterest or passivity. In the image, two people rest in Mexico City. Diego Simón Sánchez (DARK ROOM)

Of the 3,836 novelties presented this Thursday by the Royal Spanish Academy (RAE), from Mexico the indifference of the indolent was reflected, but also what was spoiled, what was defeated, what was finished … what it was worth mothers. According the new dictionary, it is about “importing very little or nothing”, as a verb added to mothers, while a valemadrista it is “a person who shows indifference, disinterest or passivity.”

Worth mother (or mothers, plural) is a highly extended expression in Spanish that is used throughout Mexico, from Tijuana to Cancun. So much so, that it is enough to do a quick google search to realize that some herbal drops that include valerian, passionflower and chamomile bear that name, precisely so that stress and anxiety they are worth us mother. Or, this phrase it’s a mexican mantra recommended by the founder of a meditation clinic to send worries and stop being worth mothers.

In the country there is a fixation with the idea of mother that is expressed openly in the language. “It has very interesting linguistic change processes,” says Georgina Barraza Carbajal, academic at UNAM and grammar of the consultation commission of the Mexican Academy of Language. “It produces a lot of lexicon in a positive way, such as the expression to every mother, but also in a very negative way like the valemadrism or worth mother”, He refers. Perhaps that is why it is not a coincidence that the popular ‘youtuber’ YosStop has written in his Biography on Twitter that she says what she thinks and “is worth it” what they think. At the time, this valemadrismo cost her five months in prison accused of gender violence.

On the one hand, the infamous law of least effort that many people apply to perform a task, can also apply for the dozens of reasons that can explain that something, or someone, okay mothers. “The relationship with the mother is very interesting, because while the concept of father has positive connotations, when it comes to concepts associated with women, they have a pejorative or taboo meaning,” says Barraza.

And it is that the mother can be treated with respect or we can worth mother good manners and make let’s think mothers at the slightest provocation. The use of this concept among Mexican speakers has spread especially in the second half of the 20th century, although before that people also they broke the mother with expressions. “It began to have a written record because the authors began to document the way in which they spoke daily or colloquially in literature,” says the grammar.

Mother there is only one

Although in Mexico we venerate mothers every May 10, we also use them to insult or revile, with the inflections of the spoken word. “A person can say, I help you mother to refer to an older person, but if you say where did that mother come from you are probably referring to a small person, ”says Barraza.

A good part of our expressions are loaded with double meaning, taboos and, of course, macho references. While using the word mother to insult may not be seen as explicitly rude, there are words linked one hundred percent to the masculine that are used in a very high-sounding way to offend, such as the word cock.

The truth is that Mexicanisms and other Americanisms no longer go unnoticed by the RAE, which for some years has included very local expressions. “It is very important that regional voices are included, the criteria is broadened, including voices that are not necessarily in the Iberian Peninsula, and the pan-Hispanic work of the academies and the lexical impact of the language are recognized,” concludes Barraza. Or, it could be said that the Spanish of Mexico it is no longer worth mothers in dictionaries.

