SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The board of directors of mining company Vale approved on Thursday the distribution of dividends to shareholders in the amount of 2,177096137 reais per share, the company said in a material fact, noting that the measure has no relation with the dividend to be paid regularly in September this year.

Of the total defined for compensation, the amount of 0.716268047 reais per share is based on the balance sheet for the first quarter of this year and refers to the anticipation of the allocation of the result for the year 2021, while the remainder refers to profit reserves contained in the balance sheet December 2020.

According to the company, the payment of remuneration will take place on June 30th.

“Vale also informs that the value of dividends per share may vary slightly as a result of the buyback program and the consequent change in the number of shares held in treasury,” added the mining company.

(By Gabriel Araujo)

