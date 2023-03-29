(Reuters) – Brazilian mining company Vale signed seven agreements during business meetings held on a trip to China, according to a document from the Brazilian mission delivered to journalists who accompanied an event with businessmen on Wednesday.

According to the document, Vale Indonesia entered into an investment agreement in a project with Tisco (Baowu group) and Xinhai aimed at building an RKEF nickel processing plant and other support facilities. The project, with low carbon potential, will use gas-fired energy.

In the financial area, agreements were signed with the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) and the Bank of China for cooperation involving lines of credit “comprehensive for mining in Brazil and for large projects around the world”, in addition to other financial partnerships , especially for green energy projects.

Vale should also sign a cooperation agreement with Baoshan Iron & Steel, from the Baowu group, for the production of biochar and its applications, aiming at decarbonization solutions in the steel industry, the document pointed out.

The Brazilian mining company also entered into a third agreement with XCMG for the development of the world’s first zero-emission motor grader. If successful, the project will allow for the migration of Vale’s entire motor grader fleet in the coming years.

Vale also signed agreements with Tsinghua University for the exchange of technical knowledge and with Central South University (CSU) for scientific research in low-carbon steelmaking.

