Vale reported this Monday, 13th, that it has resumed cargo transport operations on the Carajás Railway (EFC). According to the mining company, the railway stoppage did not impact the company’s quarterly production and shipment schedule.

The interruption occurred on the 8th, after a fire occurred in a freight train at km 244 on the Carajás Railway, in Maranhão.

As the company announced at the time, the fire was contained without casualties and without material environmental impact.



