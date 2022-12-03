Vale informed this Friday, the 2nd, that, together with its legal advisors, it will “carefully” consider the details of a contribution measure in the lawsuit against the mining company by the BHP Australia and BHP UK Groups, related to the English lawsuits related to to the rupture of the Fundão dam, in Mariana (MG), in 2015. The mining company states that it will present its response on the process “in the appropriate time and manner”.

However, Vale does not admit that it is subject to the jurisdiction of the English Court and states that it intends to challenge that jurisdiction, as well as the alleged liability in connection with the UK action. In a statement to the market, the mining company reaffirmed its commitment to repair the damage caused by the rupture of the Fundão dam, in accordance with the terms of the TTAC and TAC-Governança, described in the Annual Report Form 20-F filed with the United States Securities Commission ( SEC) on April 14 of this year.

Still according to Vale, so far, more than 403 thousand people have been compensated, with more than R$ 24.73 billion allocated to actions carried out by the Renova Foundation, a private and non-profit entity created to develop and implement socio-economic and socio-environmental programs for the repair and compensation for damage caused by the breach.