Poder360 publishes the company’s response to the report on tax exemptions granted to the company

O Power360 opens space for Vale’s statement on the article published this Saturday (May 20, 2023) regarding the company’s tax exemptions.

The digital newspaper reiterates that at no time did it state in its text that the company fails to disclose exemption data on its balance sheet. This information appears in the original report, from the moment of publication.

Read Vale’s full response below:

“Contrary to what was stated in the article, information on tax exemption related to Vale is public and disclosed quarterly by the company. Environmental, social and economic investments are published regularly, within the company’s policy of transparency with society, including on its ESG portal.

“Vale’s premise is to contribute to socioeconomic development and establish relationships of respect and trust in the territories where it operates. With a history spanning almost four decades in the North of the country, Vale’s activities in the region reflect this commitment to local communities, including indigenous peoples and traditional communities, and the environment.

“In Pará, the company made a total disbursement of BRL 29.5 billion in 2022, with BRL 11.4 billion in purchases from local suppliers, and employs 47,000 own workers and outsourced workers in the state. In addition to voluntary economic, environmental and social investments, Vale supports initiatives that produce a positive legacy on the fronts of culture, health, sports, children and adolescents and the defense of the rights of the elderly, through incentive resources.

“Through Fundação Vale, in partnership with Fundação Getúlio Vargas (FGV), the Education and Health Program in Pará supports the full literacy of children in public schools in eight municipalities, with 20,779 students benefiting in 192 education units. With the Social Protection Health Cycle, the Foundation supports the improvement of 101 Basic Health Units, which benefit 490,000 SUS users in Bom Jesus do Tocantins, Canaã dos Carajás, Curionópolis, Eldorado dos Carajás, Marabá, Ourilândia do Norte, Parauapebas and Tucumã. In 2022, the company also financed 41 inclusion initiatives through sport in the state.

“On the environmental front, Vale’s work at Mosaico de Carajás is an example of sustainable mining – the company helps protect an area of ​​around 800,000 hectares, or 5 times the size of the city of São Paulo. In addition, Fundo Vale has already contributed around R$ 210 million in 90 projects, involving a network of approximately 40 organizations in the Amazon. The Instituto Cultural Vale is a partner in initiatives that contribute to enhancing culture in local communities, with more than 350 projects carried out with sponsorship through the Federal Law of Incentive to Culture and its own resources.

“Vale reaffirms its commitment to transparency and sustainable mining, promoting socioeconomic development and the conservation of the areas in which it operates.”

