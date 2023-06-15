The initiative of the “Inter-born” group (intellectuals, artists and various professionals, there are also Max Pezzali, Stefano Boeri, Francesco Renga, Giacomo Poretti, Alessandro Profumo…) worried by market rumours.

While sporting director Piero Ausilio is in London to discuss the terms of his possible transfer to Chelsea, in Milan the Inter fans are starting to raise barricades: André Onana has truly entered hearts and nobody would like him to leave the Nerazzurri after just a year. A group of illustrious Inter fans has even decided to write an open letter to the club asking them to reject any offer that arrives on the table for the new Inter idol. These are intellectuals, artists and various professionals, all with Inter in their hearts, who share their passion through a crowded and sparkling WhatsApp chat with a name that says it all: “Gli Inter-Nati”.

Thanks but… — To administer it, the architect Stefano Boeri and, among the many members, also sports and music stars such as Valentino Rossi and Max Pezzali. The letter is addressed directly to the president Steven Zhang and the club leaders, starting from six simple letters, “thank you”: “Thank you for giving us a year and an extraordinary evening. And thank you for having confirmed with your courageous choices one style and a sense of belonging which are the exclusive and historical requisites of our great Inter.” And from there the pass that touches the Inter goalkeeper directly: “We write to you because we believe that the showdown demonstrated in Istanbul, the intensity and generosity with which our boys have put the strongest team in the world in difficulty, deserve in-depth reflection. They are an extraordinary resource that you deservedly have at your disposal today. Please do not squander it. In particular, we take the liberty of asking you not to yield to any offer to sell Onana.” See also Coronavirus In Pirkanmaa and Southwest Finland, we want children's hobbies to continue - STM's guidance letter also emphasizes the importance of restrictions on children

the message — In the letter signed, among others, also by the singer Francesco Renga, by the comedians Enrico Bertolino and Giacomo Poretti, by the journalist Gad Lerner and by the banker Alessandro Profumo, the focus is on the peculiarity of the Cameroonian goalkeeper, “crazy” exactly like Inter, important this season well beyond his contribution between the posts. “He is a fantastic boy and a great goalkeeper – we read again -, he is capable not only of exercising a formidable charisma over his team mates, but also of embodying an unpredictable and acrobatic role – that of the “free goalkeeper” – which we thought we had lived only on the makeshift football pitches of our childhoods. Don’t sell Onana, please.” And finally, the closing: “Give us the dream of a team which, starting from its great number One, from mid-August will once again make us dream and be unique: in style, in passion, in courage. Thanks again for everything” . See also The 5 forwards that River has for 2022

