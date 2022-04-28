Value is 18.1% lower than that recorded in the last quarter of 2021; in numbers, the drop was US$ 969 million

THE OK had net income of US$ 4.4 billion (approximately R$ 22.1 billion) in the 1st quarter of 2022. The value is 18.1% lower than the last quarter of 2021 and about 24% lower than the same period of 2021. The balance was released this Wednesday (27.April.2022). Here’s the intact (1.7 MB).

The mining company’s net revenue was US$ 10.8 billion (approximately R$ 53.5 billion). Ebitda – an acronym in English for earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization – was US$ 6.3 billion, US$ 483 million below the 4th quarter of 2021. Vale also reported that it paid US$ 3, 5 billion in dividends between January and March this year.

Among the business highlights, the company highlighted the completion of the sale of the 50% stake, in February, of California Steel Industries to Nucor Corporation and the completion of the development of the Moatize coal mine and the Nacala Logistics Corridor to Vulcan. Resources.

“In the 1st quarter of 2022, we faced heavy rains in Minas Gerais, licensing delays in the North and lower than expected performance in some assets. However, we take advantage of seasonally lower volumes to carry out maintenance activities that will lead to safer operations and solid production going forward.”informed the president of Vale, Eduardo Bartolomeo, in a balance report.

The company’s net debt totaled $4.9 billion, up $3 billion from Q4 2021.

Vale also reported that the average realized price of iron ore fines was US$141.4 per ton, an increase of US$34.2 per ton. The main reason for the increase was the 62% increase in iron. “Reflecting the mix of our product portfolio and a tight balance between supply and demand for high-grade, low-contaminant ores in the global market”the report says.