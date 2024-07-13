Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 12/07/2024 – 21:51

Mining companies Vale and BHP Billiton, shareholders of Samarco, have reached an agreement that affects the progress of the process being processed in the United Kingdom regarding the responsibilities for the tragedy that occurred in November 2015. The full terms are confidential, but some details were disclosed this Friday (12) in a statement to the market issued by Vale.

The main development is that Vale will no longer be held liable before the foreign court, with BHP Billiton being the sole party to defend itself. The two mining companies agreed that, in the event of conviction, each will bear 50% of the compensation set.

Related news:

In the tragedy, the rupture of a Samarco dam located in Mariana (MG) released an avalanche of waste, causing 19 deaths and impacting the populations of dozens of cities along the Rio Doce basin. In 2018, those affected took action in the British courts seeking compensation and holding BHP Billiton, headquartered in London, accountable.

The mining company initially claimed that there was duplication of judgments and argued that compensation for damages should be granted solely under the supervision of Brazilian courts. The case was initially shelved, but those affected filed appeals in higher courts and managed to reopen it.

As the process progressed, BHP Billiton decided to file a new lawsuit to demand that Vale also be included. Its request was accepted last year. However, with the agreement between the two mining companies, BHP Billiton will withdraw its claim for Vale’s inclusion.

In the case being processed in the United Kingdom, approximately 700,000 people affected are represented by the Pogust Goodhead law firm and are demanding compensation for moral and material damages. The claims include losses of property and income, increased expenses, psychological impacts, impacts resulting from displacement and lack of access to water and electricity, among other losses.

In the case of indigenous and quilombola peoples who are also involved in the lawsuit, the effects on cultural practices and the impacts resulting from their relationship with the environment are mentioned. There are also claims from 46 municipalities, as well as companies and religious institutions. The hearings to assess responsibility for the tragedy are scheduled for October of this year.

In March of this year, the victims included in the lawsuit an email indicating that BHP Billiton assessed the risks of the dam before the tragedy. The Pogust Goodhead law firm considers that its content proves that the mining company was aware of the conditions of the structure.

According to the market statement issued by Vale, the agreement signed with BHP Billiton does not imply any admission of liability. The mining company also states that it is committed to measures to repair the damages currently underway in Brazil.

The agreement between BHP Billiton and Vale also affects a lawsuit filed in the Netherlands by 78,000 people affected, also represented by the Pogust Goodhead law firm. In this case, the target is the Dutch subsidiaries of Vale and Samarco. The lawsuit was accepted by the country’s judiciary in March of this year. The agreement establishes that, in this case as well, Vale and BHP Billiton will bear equal amounts of compensation that may be determined in the event of a conviction.

The law firm Pogust Goodhead released a statement stating that nothing changes for those affected by the lawsuits. “In practice, the agreement spares Vale from having to go through the hassle of having its directors questioned and its processes scrutinized during a long trial in the English court – an exposure that could cause great reputational damage to the company. However, nothing prevents BHP directors from being questioned,” the text states.

Repair in Brazil

In Brazil, the reparation process revolves around the Transaction and Conduct Adjustment Agreement (TTAC), signed between the three mining companies, the Federal Government and the governments of Minas Gerais and Espírito Santo. Based on this agreement, the Renova Foundation was created. It took over the management of more than 40 programs, with the mining companies being responsible for paying for all the measures.

However, more than eight years later, the organization’s actions have been the subject of several legal challenges from those affected, the Public Prosecutor’s Office of Minas Gerais (MPMG) and the Federal Public Prosecutor’s Office (MPF). There are discussions involving everything from the delay in completing the reconstruction work in the districts devastated in the tragedy to the compensation amounts. An attempt to renegotiate the reparation process, capable of finding a solution to more than 85 thousand lawsuits over the tragedy, has been underway since 2022. To date, there has been no success.

Given this scenario, in January of this year, the Federal Court ordered Samarco, Vale and BHP to pay R$47.6 billion to compensate for the collective moral damages caused by the dam collapse. The mining companies are appealing the decision. They have also filed a lawsuit with the Supreme Federal Court (STF) with the hope of prohibiting municipalities from taking part in disputes abroad. The argument is that this would be an unconstitutional move, since they are federal entities. If this position is accepted, the municipalities would have to drop the lawsuit that is being processed in the United Kingdom.