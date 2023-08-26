Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/25/2023 – 21:31

The amendment that proposes to authorize States to charge contributions on primary and semi-finished products goes against what was proposed as the spirit of the Tax Reform, said this Friday, 25, the president of Vale, Eduardo Bartolomeo.

Bartolomeo pointed out that the question was added at the last minute and that it should be resolved. “When it is discussed in plenary in a coherent and correct manner, the spirit of reform will return – which we support and believe is necessary for Brazil”, he amended.

The speech was rejected by the governor of Piauí, Rafael Fonteles. The governor stated that in fact the amendment was added at the last minute, but considered that some states already tax primary goods, such as Mato Grosso, Mato Grosso do Sul, Piauí and Pará. the value of VAT, via IBS”, he argued.

Fonteles stressed that, considering that the principle of the reform is not to occur loss of income, the intermediate solution would be to preserve the fees in the States where they are already charged, but not to implement them in the others. “Some states, especially exporters, would have an account that would be deposited with IBS,” he said. “So that no one has a loss, the solution is not to have new taxation, but the old ones to be preserved.”

The governor said that the issue will be the subject of discussion between representatives of the Senate and governors, scheduled to take place on the 29th, and that he will join his peers and support the interest of the majority.

Bartolomeo and Fonteles participated in the Esfera 2023 Forum, organized by the Esfera Brasil group, in Guarujá, São Paulo.

*The reporters traveled at the invitation of Esfera Brasil