Estadão Contenti

Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/

07/18/2023 – 21:10

Share



Vale recorded a nickel production of 36.9 thousand tons in the second quarter of this year, which represents an increase of 7.9% compared to the same period in 2022. According to an operational report released on Tuesday, the 18th, the increase recorded occurred due to better operating performance in Sudbury, Canada, and Indonesia.

Sales totaled 40.3 thousand tons, an increase of 2.5% in the annual comparison. Compared to the immediately previous three months, the increase was only 0.5%. The sale of the product in the annual comparison grew due to the improvement in production, while the stability registered in the quarterly comparison was due to the formation of inventories at the beginning of the year.

The average price realized per ton of nickel rose to US$ 23.07 thousand, down 12% year-on-year, mainly due to lower LME prices (US$ 22.3 thousand per ton). In the comparison between Vale and LME, the average price realized by the mining company was 3% higher, due to the greater share of Superior Class I products in the mix, added to higher average premiums for Class I.

Finished nickel production from Voiseys Bay ore was 5,200 tonnes lower year-on-year, according to Vale, because the annual maintenance schedule at the Long Harbor refinery (from May to July) was planned for a longer period when compared to the previous year.

“Voisey’s Bay continues to be impacted by the ongoing transition period between the depletion of the Ovoid mine and the ramp-up to full production capacity of the Voisey’s Bay underground mine project,” the miner said in a note.

According to Vale, finished nickel production from Thompson ore decreased by 1,100 tonnes year-on-year, mainly due to scheduled maintenance activities at the Long Harbor refinery.

The production of finished nickel from Indonesian ore advanced 4.1 thousand tons in the annual comparison. Matte nickel production totaled 16.9 thousand tons in the second quarter of 2023.

During the second quarter of this year, the Clydach refinery needed to extend the planned maintenance beyond the initial scheduled period, resuming activities in early July, while the Matsusaka refinery recorded good performance, informed Vale.

In Brazil, production at Onça Puma was 0.6 thousand tons lower year-on-year, given that the furnace is currently operating at a slower pace due to preparations for furnace refurbishment at the end of the year.

In Sudbury, Canada, production of finished nickel from ore increased by 3,500 tons per year. Mine operations continue to improve at annual intervals, Vale said.

“The increase is also due to lower production in 2022 as a result of the 28-day maintenance stoppage at the smelter and refinery in Sudbury, which started in early April and returned to full production capacity in June,” said Vale. in note.

Finally, Vale reported that the production of finished nickel from third parties increased by 2.1 thousand tons in the annual comparison. For the second half of this year, the miner expects third-party feed consumption to remain at higher levels to maximize utilization and performance of downstream operations, as planned by the company.























