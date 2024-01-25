Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 01/25/2024 – 21:30

In the last ten days, the mining company's market value fell by R$14.4 billion; In addition to pressure from a former minister in his command, the company was condemned this Thursday for a tragedy in Mariana

Vale has already lost R$39.3 billion in market value this year alone, amid a period of falling iron ore prices – due to uncertain demand from China – and pressure from the government to find a position in the company for former Finance Minister Guido Mantega.

The company's shares closed the trading session this Thursday, 25th, with a drop of 2.2%, accumulating a loss of 11.3% since the beginning of the year. As a result, Vale's current market value is R$309.1 billion.

This Thursday, the news also weighed against the company that the Federal Court ordered the mining company, BHP and Samarco to pay a fine of R$47.6 billion as compensation for collective moral damages caused by the collapse of the Fundão dam, in Mariana (MG), in 2015. The conviction occurred on the day that the rupture of another dam linked to Vale, the Córrego do Feijão dam, in Brumadinho (MG), completed five years.

Since the offensive to promote Mantega's name, at least among the members of the mining company's board of directors, gained strength again in mid-January this year, the loss of value has intensified.

Since January 15th, in just 10 days, the company has seen its value fall by R$14.4 billion, despite a slight recovery in shares between January 22nd and 24th.

The government's main interest was to lead Mantega to the presidency of the company, something discussed behind the scenes at least since the middle of last year, as confirmed by the Estadão. The mining company has until the end of the month to decide who will be in charge of the business for the next three years.

Although the Lula government wants to influence this process, it has little interference in the company, compared to the past. Vale was privatized in 1997, and currently has no defined controller, as no shareholder holds more than 10% of the shares.

There is also no shareholder agreement in force along the lines of the past, at the time of the first PT governments, when Bradespar and Previ, the pension fund for Banco do Brasil employees, held greater power in choosing the company's direction.

Vale's board of directors has 13 members. Two of them are appointed by Previ, one by Bradesco, one by Mitsui, another represents the company's employees and eight are independent.

Among the largest shareholders are also the American investment fund BlackRock and Cosan, owned by businessman Rubens Ometto. The latter purchased 4.9% of the mining company in 2022, which allowed it to place its latest CEO, Luis Henrique Guimarães, on Vale's board. As Ometto's trusted man, he is also tipped to take over as president of the mining company.

On Wednesday, the 24th, the Minister of Mines and Energy, Alexandre Silveira, called the company's advisors to defend Mantega's appointment as president of the company, claiming it was a demand from President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. The information, revealed by the newspaper O Globo, was confirmed by one of the advisors to the Estadão.

The initiative indicated the government's redoubled commitment to influencing Vale's succession, even though internal governance and the government's reduced participation in the mining company, privatized in 1997, are obstacles. Vale's board will meet next Tuesday, the 30th, to deliberate on the matter.

Lula's aides and Vale's private shareholders discussed an arrangement in which Mantega would join the board of directors, as revealed by the Estadão. Vale's current president, Eduardo Bartolomeo, would remain at the head of the company for a shorter term (another year), and Cosan's name on the board, Luis Henrique Guimarães, would go to the executive committee.

The arrangement remains on the table, according to the report. But, according to the president's assistants, the Lula government wants Mantega to have a prominent role in command and not just be a supporting player.

This Thursday, the 25th, the president of the PT, Gleisi Hoffmann, went public in defense of Mantega's nomination. On social media, she stated that the minister is one of the “very few Brazilians” qualified to join the company’s board of directors, a group that includes shareholder representatives.

Lula also went online, but did not mention Mantega. He cited accidents in Brumadinho and Mariana, in waste dams from Vale mining, to criticize the company.

“Today marks five years since the crime that left Brumadinho under mud, taking lives and destroying the environment. Five years and Vale has done nothing to repair the destruction caused. Support for the families of victims, environmental recovery and, above all, inspection and prevention in mining projects is necessary, so that we do not have new tragedies like Brumadinho and Mariana,” he wrote.

Vale reported that it was not notified of this Thursday's court decision. “The company will respond in due course in the process regarding the decision, against which an appeal can be made,” said the mining company, in a statement to the market.