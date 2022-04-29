Securities and Exchange Commission says there was fraud in sustainability and safety reports sent by the miner

The SEC (United States Securities and Exchange Commission) announced last Thursday (28.Apr.2022) that it is filing a lawsuit against the mining company Vale on suspicion of fraud in reports of operations in Brumadinho.

The collapse of the Córrego do Feijão dam in January 2019 was responsible for 270 deaths, in addition to environmental, social and economic damage.

In official announcementthe SEC says that the company in 2016 sent fraudulent certificates and security audits, and manipulated the market.

According to the SEC, the mining company knew that the Brumadinho dam did not meet international safety standards. At the time, Vale said there were no risks.

The sustainability reports sent by the company serve for investor decision making. “By manipulating this data, Vale aggravated the social and environmental damage caused by the Brumadinho dam failure,” the SEC said.

The miner reportedly raised more than $1 billion on the New York Stock Exchange.”while allegedly hiding the environmental and economic risks”.

Also on Thursday, Vale confirmed the process. He denies, however, the allegations and says that “will vigorously defend this case”.

Read the full note from Vale:

“Vale confirms that today the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) filed a lawsuit against the Company in the District Court for the Eastern District of New York, United States, alleging that certain disclosures by Vale violated the laws of United States securities.

The lawsuit focuses on disclosures related to Vale’s dam safety management prior to the tragic dam failure in Brumadinho, Minas Gerais, Brazil, in January 2019.

Vale denies the SEC’s allegations, including the allegation that its disclosures violated US law, and will vigorously defend this case. The Company reiterates the commitment it assumed shortly after the dam collapse, and which has guided it since then, towards the remediation and repair of the damage caused by the event.”