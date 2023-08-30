Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/30/2023 – 1:06 pm

Vale’s Director of Product and Business Development, Rogério Nogueira, warned that Brazil needs to enter the race for hydrogen production in an alliance between the private sector and the government, or it will be left out of the industry that is expanding worldwide. According to him, Vale intends to use hydrogen when it becomes competitive.

“When hydrogen becomes competitive, we can use it, but now there have to be basic preconditions for production to be economical. The first economic predisposition has to be for iron ore of the highest quality and natural gas has to be at a competitive price,” said Nogueira, during a presentation at Prumo Day, which is being held in Rio de Janeiro.

He pointed out that the whole world is competing to start at the forefront of hydrogen production, and that the word of the moment for Brazil is “timing”. “We have the natural base to make competitive hydrogen, but our cost is high, financing takes time. We have to look at the quality of the challenges and perspectives in order not to be a passenger in this story”, he highlighted.

He also informed that the price of natural gas in other countries is much lower than in Brazil, which should attract more hydrogen projects to other regions, despite Brazil being pointed out as one of the most competitive poles for the production of the fuel in its version green. According to him, in Saudi Arabia the price of natural gas is 13 times cheaper than in Brazil, as well as in other regions of the Middle East, which may compete for projects with Brazil.

Natural gas in Brazil costs around US$ 12 a million BTU, while in the international market it is possible to pay up to US$ 2 per million BTU. “If we miss the timing, we will be passengers of this story. Vale has been working in all geographies and, as Brazilians, we want to see the process in Brazil. We need to work together so that we can do something competitive”, she explained.