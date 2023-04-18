RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) – PT Vale Indonesia produced 16,769 metric tons of nickel in the first quarter, up 21% from the same period last year, amid operational advances, the company said on Tuesday.

Compared to the fourth quarter of 2022, there was a 4% increase.

“The company has continued to maintain its operational reliability of Furnace 4 following completion of the overhaul last year. On Furnace 2, as part of the strategy, the early repair of the roof was safely performed in March 2023, instead of in Q4 2023, to benefit from the reliable productivity of Furnace 2 in 2023,” said the CEO in a note. and CEO of the company, Febriany Eddy.

Vale Indonesia’s main shareholder is Vale Canada, which is 100% owned by global mining giant Vale.

Vale will publish its full quarterly production and sales report on Tuesday after market close.

(By Marta Nogueira)