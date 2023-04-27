RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) – Mining company Vale reported net profit of US$1.84 billion in the first quarter, down 58.8% versus the same period a year earlier, the company said on Wednesday.

Earnings before interest, taxes, amortization and depreciation (Ebitda) adjusted from continuing operations totaled US$3.58 billion between January and March, compared to US$6.21 billion a year earlier.

(By Marta Nogueira and Peter Frontini)