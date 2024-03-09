Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 03/09/2024 – 16:39

The mining company Vale has already lost R$48.3 billion in market value since the beginning of this year. The company faces a confusing process of changing the presidency, which included an attempt by the Lula government to place former minister Guido Mantega in charge of the company. The calculations are by Einar Rivero, founding partner of Elos Ayta Consultoria.

Yesterday, the 8th, Vale's Board of Directors decided to renew the contract of its CEO, Eduardo Bartolomeo, until December 31, 2024. His term would end in May. Now, the company will hire a human resources company to draw up a triple list with nominations for successors. According to a source close to the councilors, there is a fear that the change will be a game of “marked cards”.

At the end of last year, Vale's market value was R$332.1 billion. On Friday, it was worth R$283.8 billion.

Vale's change of command was another of the current government's controversies. The government tried to place former minister Guido Mantega as president of the company and on the Board of Directors. Mantega was Minister of Finance between 2006 and 2014. The attempted interference caused a division among the company's shareholders.

Bartolomeo's departure from office was defended by Previ, the pension fund for Banco do Brasil employees, through which the government exercises its influence on the company.

If, on the one hand, the decision that culminated in Bartolomeo's departure meets the government's request to remove the executive, on the other, it postpones the decision on who should replace him until the end of the year, when the triple list will be evaluated.

In an interview with TV networkPresident Lula said that “Vale cannot think that it owns Brazil” and that it needs to be in accordance with the government's understanding of development, which reinforced the idea that Lula wants to interfere in the company.

In recent weeks, several names have appeared as being considered for the presidency of Vale, such as the president of Suzano, Walter Schalka, the former president of Cielo and Banco do Brasil Paulo Caffarelli, and the former president of Vale Murilo Ferreira.

The tumultuous succession at Vale led BTG Pactual to downgrade its purchase recommendation for the company's shares to “neutral”. This year, Vale's shares have already fallen 14.49%. In a report published on Tuesday, 5th, the bank's team of analysts highlights that the downgrade is justified, as Vale has been facing intense noise in recent weeks, which intensified amid discussions about the company's next CEO , in addition to the news surrounding Samarco/Renova, with the company recognizing more provisions (from US$3 billion to up to US$4.2 billion). A final resolution could still take months, according to the bank.

Another point mentioned was the series of operational interruptions in the state of Pará (Sossego and Onça Puma), now reversed, indicating the animosity of local authorities towards the company.

The State Department of the Environment had suspended the licenses of the two mines last week. On that occasion, the company reiterated its commitment to maintaining dialogue with the competent authorities.

“Vale has been subjected to a high degree of noise and political pressure lately, which we believe is unfair and clearly excessive”, assess the analysts.

“Finally, perhaps most importantly, there is a clear divide among Board members over the future direction of the company, which we believe is concerning for a company with so many challenges ahead.”