Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/14/2024 – 15:39

Vale reported this Saturday, 14, in a Notice to the Market at the Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) that it is conducting additional checks at the Forquilha 3 dam, at the Fábrica mine, in Ouro Preto (MG), after a routine inspection that identified “superficial cracks”.

The dam is at emergency level 3, the highest on the risk scale, and needs to be monitored permanently. Vale emphasizes that the stability conditions of the structure remain unchanged. As highlighted, the Forquilha 3 dam is monitored permanently. The mining company says it keeps the competent public agencies informed and executes an action plan for investigation and corrections, as necessary.

“It has a Downstream Containment Structure and its respective Self-Rescue Zone has been evacuated, without the presence of communities. Vale maintains its commitments to advance in the decharacterization of the structure and to seek to reduce its emergency level,” the document states.