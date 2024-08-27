Financial vice president was unanimously chosen after impasse in the succession of Eduardo Bartolomeo; will take office in 2025

The vice president of finance of OK, Gustavo Pepperwas elected on Monday (August 26, 2024) as the new president of the mining company. The decision of the Board of Directors was unanimous. He will take office on January 1, 2025. Here is the full of the relevant fact (PDF – 56 kB).

The election of a new CEO comes after the company and shareholders failed to choose a new president, which prolonged the succession process. The current president, Eduardo Bartolomeo, had his term extended until the end of this year. His term was due to end in May 2024.

The period of uncertainty was also marked in part by government pressure Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) in an attempt to place an ally as the new president of Vale. The Planalto wanted former Finance Minister Guido Mantega in the position, but the name faced resistance among the corporate structure.

In a statement, the Chairman of Vale’s Board of Directors, Daniel Stielerhighlighted “the high level of integrity, transparency and robustness of Vale’s governance” of the process. The executive had already defended the fairness of the process after the failure in the selection.

“He [Pimenta] brings together the necessary skills so that we can aspire to a new virtuous cycle for the company, guided by our purpose, and with great potential to generate value for all our stakeholders”said Stieler.

Vale’s future CEO, when thanking the board, defended “intensify dialogue” with the stakeholders and prioritize “the safety of people, operations and the environment”. The company is trying to end legal proceedings over the collapse of the Mariana dam (MG) in 2015.

“I am certain that we will continue to advance in our mission, focusing on generating and distributing value, taking Vale to even higher levels.”

DEPARTURE OF BARTOLOMEO

Vale reported that Eduardo Bartolomeo will remain as CEO until December 31, 2024 and will support the transition to Gustavo Pimenta until February 28, 2025.

Afterwards, the current president will act as advisor by the end of 2025.

WHO IS GUSTAVO PIMENTA

Gustavo Pimenta has over 20 years of experience in Brazil, the United States and Europe, in the financial, energy and mining sectors, the mining company said.

Here is a career history:

Executive Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations at Vale. Since 2021;

responsible for the Supplies and Energy & Decarbonization areas at Vale;

Global CFO, Director of Planning and Strategy and Vice President of Performance and Services at AESHe stayed at the company for 12 years; and

Vice President of Strategy and M&A at Citigroup in New York (USA).

The next president of Vale has a master’s degree in finance and economics from FGV (Getulio Vargas Foundation). He has a degree in economics from UFMG (Federal University of Minas Gerais).