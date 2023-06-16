The tremor was felt around 8:22 am and had an epicenter near Iguape; Civil Defense did not record structural damage

The Civil Defense of the State of São Paulo confirmed that an earthquake was felt this Friday (June 16, 2023) in cities in the Vale do Ribeira region, in the south of the State. The earthquake was recorded around 8:22 am.

According to the Seismology Center of USP (University of São Paulo), the concussion reached 4 on the Richter scale and its epicenter was close to the municipality of Iguape.

“This quake could have been felt in a radius of up to 100 km from its epicenter. Concussions between 3.5 and 5.4 degrees, however, do not usually cause structural damage”, informed the center. Here is the full report (full – 562 KB).

The Civil Defense said that, so far, the Fire Department and Civil Defense have not received any calls for occurrences with victims or structural damage.



Earthquake App The earthquake was felt in cities in the Vale do Ribeira region, such as Iguape, as indicated on the map

The Brazilian Seismographic Network also recorded the tremor and stated that low-magnitude earthquakes are relatively common in Brazil. “In general, these small earthquakes are caused by geological pressures moving small fractures in the earth’s crust”said the institute.

On social networks, users posted videos that showed the moment. Watch:

🔴 A strong tremor of magnitude 4.0 hit the interior of São Paulo this morning, according to the USP Seismology Center. Previously, residents reported at least two tremors, including on the coast of the state. There is no information on casualties or damage.pic.twitter.com/avbdzTIa3Q — World News (@Mundo__News) June 16, 2023

4.7-degree tremor hits the city of Miracatu, in the interior of São Paulo; residents of Mairinque, São Roque and Sorocaba also felt the earth shake Civil Defense confirmed two earthquakes in the Miracatu region that could be felt in cities in the Sorocaba region. pic.twitter.com/6w7HdJxTGb — TV MAIRINQUE OFFICIAL (@TV_MAIRINQUE) June 16, 2023

With information from Brazil Agency.