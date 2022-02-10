Vale’s coal production in the fourth quarter totaled 2.819 million tons, a strong increase of 129.2% compared to the volume of the same quarter of 2020 and an increase of 12.9% compared to the immediately previous three months. In 2021, the mining company’s coal production was 8.497 million tons, up 44.6% compared to 2020.

Coal sales totaled 2.650 million tons from October to December 2021, up 72.8% from the same period last year and up 0.4% from the third quarter. In the year, the volume of coal sold by Vale totaled 7.849 million tons, an increase of 33.8% compared to 2020.

In the report released on Thursday night, 10th, Vale informs that the business continued to have a solid performance due to the increase in productivity of a remodeled plant. Metallurgical coal sales were impacted by a derailment, which interrupted the flow of trains for 4 days in November, delaying some shipments that will be recognized in the first quarter of 2022.

At the end of December last year, Vale announced the sale of its coal assets to the market. The company has entered into an agreement with Vulcan to sell the Moatize coal mine and the Nacala Logistics Corridor for a total of US$270 million, comprising US$80 million upon completion of the transaction and US$190 million from the existing business to completion.

