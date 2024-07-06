Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/05/2024 – 21:24

Mining companies Vale, BHP and Samarco said that negotiations with the government to end legal disputes over Mariana are still ongoing. The companies met with representatives of the Federal Government and the states of Minas Gerais and Espírito Santo this Friday, the 5th, in Belo Horizonte (MG).

BHP Brasil said that it “remains committed to collectively seeking solutions that complete a process of fair and comprehensive reparation for the people and the environment affected by the collapse of the Fundão dam.”

“As one of Samarco’s shareholders, BHP Brasil continues negotiations with public authorities to seek a definitive agreement in Brazil, which respects the Justice and other Brazilian institutions and ensures that no resources leave the country,” it said in a note to Broadcast.

Samarco “trusts that the parties will reach a consensus”. According to the company, negotiations are ongoing “respecting the confidentiality agreement and involving several justice institutions, public authorities and representatives of civil entities and society”.

Vale, a shareholder in Samarco along with BHP, stated that it “remains engaged” and that it “seeks, together with the authorities involved, to establish an agreement that guarantees fair and full compensation for the people affected and the environment”.

“The company reiterates that negotiations on the matter occur exclusively within the scope of the mediation process, in accordance with and in compliance with the guiding principles of this type of conflict resolution method, under the leadership of the judge responsible for conducting the procedure,” said the company.

As found out by Estadão/Broadcast Earlier, the new meeting between mining companies and the government ended without consensus. There was an expectation that the parties would leave there with an agreement, given that the values ​​offered by the companies in the last proposal were close to those requested by the Union and the affected States.